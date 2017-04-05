Aurora dad and daughter record their own version of ‘Shape of You’

AURORA, Colo. — A father and daughter in Aurora took a song they both loved and truly made it their own.

“Both of us are big fans of Ed Sheeran. His latest hit ‘Shape of You’ was a great opportunity to rewrite a version that we could both jam to together,” Allen Krehbiel said on YouTube.

His daughter Haley Krehbiel makes up the other half of the duo and their creative lyrics are a heart-melting tribute to their strong relationship.

“You’re there cheering my name, no matter what path I take, chasing my dreams you believe in me,” Haley sings. “Now I love to play strummin’ on my ukulele to the rhythm of your guitar strings.”

The Krehbiels call their duo “Timberline Ridge.”

Allen Krehbiels said his daughter fell in love with country music a few years ago and they enjoyed singing together, but it was hard to find appropriate songs.

“There weren’t many songs on country radio that were applicable for my age, so we decided to right one,” Haley Krehbiel explains in their video, “That’s Alright By Me.”

They’ve posted five videos in the past year. Check them out here.