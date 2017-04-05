Another shooting in Whittier neighborhood leaves people on edge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Wednesday saw a heavy police presence in northeast Denver’s Whittier Neighborhood after another shooting in the same neighborhood that saw a man murdered and a child grazed by a bullet in separate incidents earlier this week.

The latest shooting happened before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East 30th Avenue and Gilpin Street, in front of neighbors and kids. Witnesses said a gunman fired at least five rounds at another man who they saw running from the scene.

"I thank God nobody got killed today,” said Rev. Leon Kelly, a community activist with Open Door Gang Alternatives.

Wednesday, only a car and home were hit by the bullets, but it’s the third shooting here in the past month. And just down the street Sunday, a gunfight occurred at East 22nd Avenue and Marion Street.

Monday afternoon a 25-year-old man was shot and killed near East 28th Avenue and Arapahoe Street and later Monday night a child was grazed by a bullet.

Kelly said shootings in this area have never been uncommon but what is concerning him and others is the increasing number of shots being fired in each incident in recent months.

“The abundance of casings that are being found is certainly concerning … We’re talking about aggressive weapons,” Kelly said.

He also said it’s the new faces moving into the Whittier neighborhood that are bringing to light an issue this area has been dealing with for years.

“Now that we got a change in guard, so to speak, of new folks moving in, they’re not used to this and they’re not going to go for it,” he said.

Last week the Whittier Neighborhood Association called an emergency meeting questioning the violence and the reaction to it. Kelly says that’s not the answer to the problem.

“We want to hold the police accountable, we want to hold the sheriff's [deputies] accountable, my thing is, who’s holding the hood accountable?”

Many witnesses to Wednesday’s shooting were too scared, to speak not only with FOX31, but also with police officers and investigators on scene.

Kelly and other community activists say that’s part of the problem and it's allowing suspects to continue to use fear to rule a neighborhood.