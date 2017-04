LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Seven tow trucks were needed to clear a large chain-reaction crash on Wednesday morning, the Lakewood Police Department said.

The crash involved nine vehicles in the eastbound lanes of Sixth Avenue east of Union Boulevard about 7:30 a.m.

Police closed the eastbound lanes from Union to Garrison Street as crews cleared the vehicles from the highway. It reopened about 30 minutes later.

It’s not known what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.