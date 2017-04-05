2 teenagers get accepted by all 8 Ivy League schools, Stanford

ROCKAWAY, N.J. — Two teenagers have joined an exclusive academic club and have an agonizing decision to make after getting accepted to all eight Ivy League schools as well as Stanford.

“I wanted to just apply to as many schools as possible because … I wasn’t sure where I’d get in and where I wouldn’t get in,” Martin Altenburg of Fargo, N.D., told WDAY.

That strategy obviously worked because Altenburg will now choose among Harvard, Yale, Cornell, Columbia, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, Dartmouth and Brown.

“Yale was the last letter I opened,” he said. “And I was like, ‘OK, if I get into this, I’ve gotten into all eight Ivy Leagues.'”

But that’s not all. He was also accepted at Stanford and MIT.

As busy a schedule as Altenburg keeps, its amazing he even had time to fill out all of those college applications.

He told WDAY at school he’s involved in cross-country, swimming, track, orchestra, chamber orchestra and youth symphony. He’s the district lieutenant governor for Key Club. And he runs a Twitter account for his calculator.

Earlier this week, Ifeoma White-Thorpe of Rockaway, N.J., said she too got acceptance letters from all eight Ivy League schools as well as Stanford.

White-Thorpe said she was shaking when she got the eighth acceptance letter.

“I was like, oh my gosh, oh my gosh, like this might be eight out of eight and I clicked it and it said ‘Congratulations’ and I was like oh my goodness!” White-Thorpe told WABC-TV.

White-Thorpe wants to study biology and pursue a career in global health. Since all of the Ivy League schools “have great research facilities,” she decided to apply to them all.

Students getting into all of the Ivy League schools is a monumental feat, but it’s happened to a handful of teens over the past couple of years — Kwasi Enin in 2014, Harold Ekeh in 2015 and Augusta Uwamanzu-Nna and Kelly Hyles last year.