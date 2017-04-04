Young liver transplant recipient shares his story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Eleven-year-old Charlie Richardson can tell you all about his liver transplant and his big scar. “It’s pretty cool I think,” he said.

He and his family from Monument can smile now, but there were tough times.

Charlie and his twin sister were born seven weeks premature, and he developed a disease of the bowel that required surgeries and four months in the hospital. “He had to have IV fluids for those four months, and that can put a strain on your liver, so that`s kind of where it started,” said Cathy Richardson, Charlie’s mom.

Over the years, the problems progressed. Charlie developed an enlarged spleen and had episodes of internal bleeding. “We got a flight for life helicopter, and a couple of ambulance rides, and then we kind of knew that it just wasn`t getting better. So we knew that a transplant was his only hope,” Cathy said.

In 2014, it happened. Charlie got a new liver, and his family was so grateful to the donor family.

The transplant was a 12-hour surgery at Children’s Hospital Colorado, and it changed his life.

“I can do almost anything. I feel a lot of energy. I can run around and play sports,” Charlie said.

His family will now share their story at the Flavors of Denver, an American Liver Foundation fundraiser. “The American Liver Foundation is doing great work with research and advocacy for other families,” Cathy said.

They hope other families will know they can get through the difficult times.

The Flavors of Denver is Thursday, April 6 at Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum. Doors open at 5:30 and the dinner starts at 7:00.

FOX31 Traffic Anchor Ken Clark will emcee.