Westbound I-70 closed at Georgetown for 'major crash' west of the Eisenhower Tunnel

The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Georgetown due to a “major crash” about two miles west of the Eisenhower Tunnel.

A camera in the area showed a semi blocking the lanes and several cars on the snowy shoulder. There was at least one ambulance and several other emergency vehicles at the scene at 3:30 p.m.

There were two tow trucks at the scene at about 3:45 p.m. but the Colorado Department of Transportation said to expect an extended closure.

The National Weather Service warned that the conditions in the northern and central mountains will continue to make driving difficult through the evening.