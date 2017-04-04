Upside-down crosses spray painted on Masonic Temple in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police want to find out who spray painted inverted crosses on the pillars of the Masonic Temple in Fort Collins.

The vandal or vandals also spray painted the message “great tribulation is at hand” on the steps of the building.

Police believe the vandalism occurred Sunday night or Monday morning.

“Due to the location and nature of the graffiti, this is being investigated as a bias-motivated crime,” the Fort Collins Police Department said in a statement released Tuesday.

“Defacing religious or cultural gathering places is a particularly appalling act,” Police Chief John Hutto stated. “We need those with information to step up so the perpetrator can face consequences.”

The upside-down cross was originally considered a Christian symbol but has been used as a symbol of atheism, Satanism and the occult.

In the Bible, Jesus says there will be “great tribulation” in the end times, before the second coming.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is encouraged to contact Officer Ben Athearn at 970.221.6555 or bathearn@fcgov.com. People may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.