The sharing economy has exploded in recent years. Companies like AirBnb, Uber and Lyft have revolutionalized the travel and transportation industries while creating new revenue streams for people around the world. The car sharing space is also heating up- statistics show most personal vehicles sit idle 95% of the time. Turo is the company behind matching car owners with car renters. Sarah Bernard, Lifestyle Expert, joined us live from New York City to share more.
Turo Matches Car Owners with Car Renters
