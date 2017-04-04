Transforming Western Fashion across the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- More than 70 years ago Rockmount Ranch Wear transformed fashion for ranchers and cowboys across the world.

Jack Weil created the western shop on Wazee Street in LODO back in the 1940s. The business is still in the same building today but is now owned and operated by Jack's grandson, Steve Weil.

"Our three generations sort of reflects the the fashion of western wear," Steve Weil said.

Jack Weil was the first designer to put snaps on shirts. He created the design to make it easier for cowboys and ranchers.

"They help you from getting caught on something, like a branch or a fence," Steve Weil said.

