Suspect wanted in Wyoming homicide arrested in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A suspect wanted in a homicide in Wyoming was arrested early Tuesday morning, the Westminster Police Department said.

Several law enforcement agencies in the Denver metro area were assisting authorities in Albany County in locating 30-year-old Trevor Sanford.

Westminster detectives were able to determine Sanford was staying the area of West 120th Avenue and Delaware Street.

He was located and taken into custody without incident about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, and booked into the Adams County Detention Facility.