Storm delivers wet, slushy snow to Denver metro area

DENVER — A storm system delivered wet, slushy snow to the Denver metro area on Tuesday morning, making for slick conditions on the roads.

The snow will stick around for the morning rush hour before tapering off. But another round of snow will move in for the afternoon commute up and down the Front Range.

Heavy snow fell in the foothills, with most of the accumulation mainly light below 6,000 feet, but 1-4 inches will fall above that. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Skies will clear Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and sunshine will return with highs in the 50s.

Temperatures will slowly rebound as things dry out for the end of the week. Highs will climb to the 60s and 70s in the lower elevations, and 50s in the high country by Friday and Saturday.

The Rockies’ home opener will be spectacular on Friday with highs in teh 70s.

Dry conditions won’t last long. There’s a chance for rain showers Saturday night with an even better chance on Sunday. Temperatures will cool back to the 50s on Sunday as skies stay cloudy.

