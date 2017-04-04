Snow totals from April 4 storm

DENVER — A storm brought much-needed heavy, wet, slushy snow to the Denver metro area on Tuesday.

Totals from the storm varied, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall totals as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Allenspark: 7 inches

Boulder: 6.5 inches

Breckenridge: 4.2 inches

Brookvale: 9.5 inches

Broomfield: 3 inches

Castle Rock: 2.5 inches

Conifer: 11 inches

Denver: 2 inches

Evergreen: 7.1 inches

Estes Park: 3.5 inches

Federal Heights: 4.5 inches

Franktown: 1.4 inches

Frederick: 1.6 inches

Genesee: 9 inches

Georgetown: 4.6 inches

Golden: 8 inches

Highlands Ranch: 3.5 inches

Ken Caryl: 9.5 inches

Larkspur: 5.5 inches

Littleton: 1.7 inches

Louisville: 5.8 inches

Nederland: 8 inches

Niwot: 2.2 inches

Northglenn: 4.6 inches

Silver Plume: 6.8 inches

Thornton: 2.7 inches

Westminster: 5.3 inches

Wheat Ridge: 5 inches