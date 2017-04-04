Snow totals from April 4 storm

DENVER — A storm brought much-needed heavy, wet, slushy snow to the Denver metro area on Tuesday.
Totals from the storm varied, according to the National Weather Service.
Snowfall totals as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Allenspark: 7 inches
Boulder: 6.5 inches
Breckenridge: 4.2 inches
Brookvale: 9.5 inches
Broomfield: 3 inches
Castle Rock: 2.5 inches
Conifer: 11 inches
Denver: 2 inches
Evergreen: 7.1 inches
Estes Park: 3.5 inches
Federal Heights: 4.5 inches
Franktown: 1.4 inches
Frederick: 1.6 inches
Genesee: 9 inches
Georgetown: 4.6 inches
Golden: 8 inches
Highlands Ranch: 3.5 inches
Ken Caryl: 9.5 inches
Larkspur: 5.5 inches
Littleton: 1.7 inches
Louisville: 5.8 inches
Nederland: 8 inches
Niwot: 2.2 inches
Northglenn: 4.6 inches
Silver Plume: 6.8 inches
Thornton: 2.7 inches
Westminster: 5.3 inches
Wheat Ridge: 5 inches