Should barbers and stylists be trained to spot signs of domestic abuse?

DENVER — A bill that would require barbers, hairstylists, cosmetologists, estheticians and nail technicians to take a training course on domestic violence and sexual assault awareness is expected to pass the Colorado House on Tuesday.

HB17-1175 is designed to encourage people who work in those industries to report information if they suspect their clients might be a victim of sexual assault of domestic abuse.

To renew their license, workers would be required to take a one-time training course on domestic violence and sexual assault awareness. The training course would take one hour.

The bill does not make it mandatory to report potential abuse and it also grants workers immunity from civil and criminal liability for reporting or failing to report potential domestic violence or sexual assault.