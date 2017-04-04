× Sex offender considered armed and dangerous may be in Colorado Springs

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — A sex offender who is considered armed and dangerous may be in Colorado Springs, the Otero County Sheriff’s Office warned on Tuesday.

Joseph Gilbert Chavez, Jr., 44, failed to appear in court on charges of attempted murder in the first degree, first degree criminal trespass and failure to register as a sex offender.

Investigators say Chavez has posted on social media under the name “Sevelalaast De Chvquuiixx” and that some of the posts indicate he may want to engage in violence with the police.

The sheriff’s office said Chavez is known to possess and use firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is believed to have fled Bent County and may be in the Colorado Springs area or Kansas, investigators said.

If you have information, contact CBI Agent Cahill at 719.647.5999 or 16th DA Investigator Higgins at 719.384.8786 or the sheriff’s office at 719.384.5941.