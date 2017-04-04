Westbound Interstate 70 at Morrison reopens after several spinouts

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Several spinouts caused by a spring snowstorm closed westbound Interstate 70 for about an hour Tuesday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The interstate was shut down at the Morrison exit just before 8 a.m. It reopened about 8:45 a.m.

It’s not known how many vehicles spun out on the snowy and icy interstate or if there were any injuries.

A traction law was put into effect on Interstate 70 from C-470 to Vail Pass because of the slick conditions. The law requires passenger vehicles to have snow tires, chains, or be four-wheel or all-wheel drive.