Save Money Every Month by Refinancing Your Auto Loan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's a new way to save money- we are all familiar with the idea of refinancing a home mortgage, but did you know you can do the same with your car loan? If you've never considered refinancing your auto loan, now is the time!

Colorado's own iLending Direct has helped thousands of people take advantage of extremely low interest rates and put hundreds, even thousands, back in their pockets! Recently, iLending Direct won the 2016 Best Place to Work by the Denver Business Journal, and ranked #284 in Inc. 500 Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in America. Nancy Fitzgerald, President and CEO of I-Lending Direct, joined us this morning to explain how they are helping people save every day.

Call right now and mention Colorado's Best, and iLending Direct will give you $100 off a service warranty plan. That's a great savings on top of the money you're already going to save when you refinance your car!

Put money back in your pocket every month. The expert Loan Consultants at i-Lending Direct are standing by now to take your call and guide you through the quick and easy auto refi process. The number is (303)607-6200, or you can start the application online at ilendingdirect.com. They do all the work for you, and it's all done electronically. You never have to leave the comfort of your home. And remember, in addition to saving money every month, with your new loan you'll also get to skip your first month's car payment!