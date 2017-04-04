Save BIG on Gently Used Clothes and Toys – Just Between Friends Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're a new mom or grandma, or you're just new to Denver, then listen up because we are about to change your life! That's right, it's your chance to get gently used clothes, toys and gear up to 90% off! But this sale only lasts a few days, so pay attention.

Melissa Homberg and Thelma Grimes from Just Between Friends joined us in studio to talk about the Annual Spring Sale in Douglas County.

The Just Between Friends Sale in Douglas County presale is happening tomorrow, then the event is open to the public starting on Thursday. It runs through Sunday, and is all happening at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. For hours and information, visit jbfsale.com.