Report: Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo to retire instead of joining Broncos or other team

DALLAS — Veteran Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is expected to retire from football and go into broadcasting, ending the chance of him joining the Broncos or another team for next season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

Tony Romo is leaving football and going into broadcasting, even with Dallas planning to release him today, sources tell @toddarcher and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2017

The Cowboys are expected to release Romo on Tuesday, and he has received interest from the three broadcast networks that televise the NFL, CBS, Fox and NBC.

Romo, who turns 37 on April 21, has played in only five games the past two seasons because of injuries and has not played a full 16-game season since 2012. The decision to retire came down to his health, Schefter reported.

The Cowboys were expected to release Romo last month, and the Broncos and Houston Texans were possible suitors for him.

But with Romo stepping away altogether, the Broncos will go into next season with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch to battle it out to be the starting quarterback.

Romo played 13 seasons for the Cowboys. But the play of rookie Dak Prescott last season in which Dallas went 13-3 while Romo recovered from a broken back made the decision to go with the younger quarterback an easy one.

Romo holds the Cowboys’ team records for touchdown passes (248) and passing yards 34,183, but never led the team past the divisional round of the playoffs.

Romo had two back surgeries in 2013 and suffered two transverse process fractures in 2014. In 2015, he broke his left collarbone that forced him to miss seven games, then rebroke it in his second game back.

He underwent collarbone surgery in spring 2016, but in a preseason game, he suffered a compression fracture in his back, forcing him to miss most of the regular season.

Siemian, a seventh-round pick in 2015, won the Broncos’ starting job last season. He threw for 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 games, going 8-6 after starting 7-2.

Lynch started two games as Siemian recovered from injuries, throwing for 497 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Broncos went 9-7 last season after a 4-0 start and finished third in the AFC West, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2010.