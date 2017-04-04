Passengers show respect to serviceman, fiancee getting off DIA flight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight showed respect to serviceman and his fiancee by letting them get off the plane first after it landed at Denver International Airport.

It happened Saturday on a flight from Washington.

The serviceman and his fiancee were seated in the back of the plane. Unbeknownst to them, one of the flight attendants asked everyone to remain seated so they could deplane first.

John Ditirro took video of the couple getting off the plane as the rest of the passengers applauded them.

The couple were stopping in Denver on their way to Portland, Ore., where they are getting married Tuesday.