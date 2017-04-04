Oklahoma coroner confirms remains found are those of Boulder’s Ashley Mead

OKMULGEE, Oka. — The human remains found in a dumpster in Oklahoma were those of a missing Boulder woman, the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said.

Ashley Mead, 25, was reported missing on Feb. 12 along with her 1-year-old daughter. The girl was found with her father, Adam Densmore, near Tulsa, Okla., three days later.

Partial remains believed to be Mead’s were found in a dumpster in Okmulgee, Okla., on Feb. 15, but a positive identification wasn’t made until Monday.

Densmore is charged with first-degree murder and tampering. He has not entered a plea.

Detectives believe Mead was killed in Boulder and dismembered in Louisiana, but the rest of her remains have not been found.

Densmore is in jail without bond and has a preliminary hearing on May 4.