New Trending Beauty Products

We're always looking to freshen up our beauty routines, and there are some new trending products that you may want to try.

French Studio Imports

French Studio Imports created bath sets from Waterl'eau, a family-owned company out of Belgium. They create luxury bath products while maintaining and eco-logic commitment to developing products that "respect mankind and the environment." The Green Deep Shower Gel offers the benefits of green tea with the aroma of fresh citrus. The White River Falls Body Milk contains witch hazel blossom to soothe and protect your skin, along with grape seed oil and vitamin E. And the Sea Bath Salts contain extracts of sea algae, designed to relieve stress and help you relax. You can find them at FrenchStudioImports.com.

Benecos True Natural

Benecos True Natural Cosmetic Line is an award-winning organic makeup brand. Every product is plant and mineral based, making them gluten free, cruelty free and vegan, and the products are affordable! Check out the gorgeous new lip shades. We have Catwalk, Marry Me and First Love. They've also got beautiful new matte and shimmer eyeshadow shades. We have Frozen Yogurt, Apricot Glow and Mauve Me. You can check out the entire line at TrueNatural.com.

Frownies Eye Gels

If you want to improve the appearance of your under eye and eyelid area, you can try these Frownies Eye Gels. They're anti-oxidant moisturizing gel patches that fight dark spots, fine lines and discoloration of the skin. All you do is place the adhesive strip over the area for 15-30 minutes, and the plant based ingredients, cactus collagen, aloe, niacin and other vitamins, start to work! Each box contains three reusable sets, and every eye gel patch is reusable. You can find them at Frownies.com.