Man found dead in women’s restroom at Colorado State Fairgrounds

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was found dead on the floor of a woman’s restroom in the carnival area of the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

The man was found Monday by a maintenance worker doing a routine check of the facility, according to a statement released by investigators.

The Pueblo County Coroner identified the man as 26-year-old Gregory Thomas.

Detectives think Thomas climbed on top of the building, forced open a vent and was climbing through the ductwork when he fell into the building.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death.