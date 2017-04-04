Louisville native Jack Fischer is scheduled to launch on his first space mission April 20 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on a Soyuz spacecraft with Cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin of the Russian space agency Roscosmos. He was selected for NASA’s 20th astronaut class in July 2009 and completed training in 2011. He has been a Capsule Communicator and worked in the Astronaut Office supporting the ISS Operations, ISS Integration, Soyuz and Exploration teams. Fischer will depart the next day for final pre-launch training at the launch site in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Fischer graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science in Astronautical Engineering. He went on to earn a Master of Science in Aeronautics and Astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1998.
Local astronaut gets ready to head to the International Space Station
