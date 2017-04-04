Gunfire into Denver home injures child living inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Multiple gun shots pierced the quiet of night in a Denver neighborhood Monday.

And before it was over, a child fell victim and was rushed to the hospital.

The injuries were not life-threatening.

Residents of the Whittier neighborhood said they suspect gang violence, though Denver Police say it’s too soon to tell.

The apartment at 1433 East 30th Avenue near Humboldt Street may have been targeted by criminals about 10 p.m. Monday.

Neighbors said a young woman lives there with at least two kids.

The violence hits just too close to home for neighbors.

“I heard the shots. I heard, ‘boom, boom, boom, boom.’ Four shots. Then, ‘boom, boom, boom.’ Seven shots,” said neighbor Harold Butcher.

Then, he heard who the victim was inside the apartment.

“I didn’t know the little kid got shot there last night,” he said.

Bullets tore through two front windows and one in back. One of the bullets grazed a child inside.

Police said they don’t know yet if it was a gang-related shooting.

But Butcher said it wouldn’t surprise him.

“I’ve been shot at, at least 10 times in my life around here. It doesn’t bother me,” he said.

He said a lack of youth programming to keep kids busy contributes to the problem. It’s a problem neighbors said spiked in March with several shootings in northeast Denver.

They also said they have been so concerned about an uptick in gang violence they held a community meeting last Thursday with Denver police to address the issue.

“These cats are out here running wild, they have nowhere to go nothing to do and you can’t keep them off the street,” Butcher said.

But new resident Jon Kuehler, who moved here from Uptown six months ago, believes crime like this can happen anywhere.

“I feel really safe around this area,” he said.

But other long-term residents said they now feel less safe after Monday night’s violence.

And they’re counting on their community and police to unite to better fight a danger that puts innocent lives in jeopardy.

“I know there’s been more violence in this area and across Denver. So it’s not terribly surprising,” Kuehler said.

One neighbor said when he heard the shots, he looked out the window and saw a silver or gray car parked in the middle of Humboldt facing north. Then, a guy jumped into the backseat and the driver took off.

Denver Police said they are increasing the police presence in that neighborhood--and do have a concerted plan to address the gang problem—with some obvious solutions and some not so obvious.

But again, police haven’t said yet whether they suspect Monday night’s shooting was gang related.