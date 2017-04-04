DU hits the road to Frozen Four
On a snowy Colorado Day, the University of Denver packed their bags to the Frozen Four.
DU will face Notre Dame Thursday, 7:30 p.m. in the second game of the NCAA Tournament in Chicago.
This is the school’s 15th appearance in the Frozen Four.
On Thursday, coach Jim Montgomery was honored as the national coach of the year. This is his fourth year at DU, leading the Pioneers to a number 1 ranking.
“I think it recognizes the year our team has had,” says Montgomery. “If it wasn’t for the hard work my assistances do, I wouldn’t be recognized. And to me, the players win the games.”