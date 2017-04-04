× DU hits the road to Frozen Four

On a snowy Colorado Day, the University of Denver packed their bags to the Frozen Four.

DU will face Notre Dame Thursday, 7:30 p.m. in the second game of the NCAA Tournament in Chicago.

This is the school’s 15th appearance in the Frozen Four.

Video: @DU_Hockey heads out to Chicago for the Frozen Four pic.twitter.com/Gm7jeXd3Pf — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) April 5, 2017

On Thursday, coach Jim Montgomery was honored as the national coach of the year. This is his fourth year at DU, leading the Pioneers to a number 1 ranking.

“I think it recognizes the year our team has had,” says Montgomery. “If it wasn’t for the hard work my assistances do, I wouldn’t be recognized. And to me, the players win the games.”