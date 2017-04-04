DA George Brauchler seems poised to announce Governor run

DENVER — Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler appears poised to announce a run for Governor.

In a 41-second Facebook video released Tuesday Afternoon, Brauchler said “here in Colorado we’re tired of politics” before pushing to what seems like a campaign logo for a statewide run.

It remains unclear when Brauchler is planning to officially announce. He would be a high profile addition to the field of Republican candidates who have already filed the paperwork. Brauchler, along with State Treasurer Walker Stapleton, are considered favorites for the Republican nomination. Stapleton has not yet declared.

On the Democratic side, State Senator Mike Johnson has announced but a handful of candidates remain undecided. Congressman Ed Perlmutter is expected to enter the race following the news that former Senator Ken Salazar will not run.