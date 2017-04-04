Confusion over water purification offer costs Greeley residents thousands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A FOX31 Problem Solvers consumer alert advises anyone approached by water purification companies to check the company out first and get your own copy of your city’s water report.

A salesperson selling water softener systems in a Habitat for Humanity neighborhood in Greeley said there was something in the water, so Esther Martinez paid Ameritek Industries of San Fernando, California more than $7,000 to install a purifier.

She told the Problem Solvers the sales associate promised she'd get the money back in a government rebate, but her tax preparer found no such rebate available.

Now, unable to get the money back, Esther’s family is struggling and depending on the local food bank for meals.

Esther is one of several residents who paid the company, believing they would receive a rebate.

Another customer told the Problem Solvers he can’t tell any difference in how the water tastes.

City officials said Greeley’s water quality passes regulation standards and is even up for a national award from the American Waterworks Association.

The Problem Solvers found Ameritek Industries has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, but there are 15 customer complaints, mostly citing deceitful sales pitches.

Cheri Witt-Brown, Executive Director of Greeley Habitat For Humanity, said she is “very disgusted a company would prey on low income families” and explains that a company official pointed out that the customers signed a contract that does not indicate there would be a rebate.

The Problem Solvers contacted Ameritek Industries but has not yet received a response.

The families have the option of filing a lawsuit in California, where the company is based.

Experts advise anyone considering any type of home installation should check the fine print and obtain their own copy of city records.