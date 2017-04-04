Community comes together for woman, 2 kids hurt when suspect crashed into them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND, Colo -- A mother and her two children from Loveland are recovering from serious injuries they suffered when a suspect who was on the run from police crashed into their vehicle last week.

Tara Hildebrand remained hospitalized Tuesday night. She is on the mend following surgery.

Tara and her 9-year-old daughter received multiple injuries and broken bones in the crash. Her 11-year-old son has a broken hand.

The community has come together to support Tara and her children in major ways through good wishes and donations. Her boyfriend, who operates a wine business with her, is grateful for the support.