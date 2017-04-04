Colorado Pastor and Family Rescued From River in Utah

A Colorado pastor and his family are safe after being rescued from the Escalante River in southern Utah. Garfield County Sheriff Ray Gardner says the mother, father and two teenage girls and a dog are from Bailey.

Gardner says they lost most of their kayak paddles on Friday when they hit a rough path of the river, capsizing their kayaks and scattering their gear. They collected some of it, while waiting for help.

On Sunday, a state police helicopter found the family while searching for a missing kayaker.

Gardner said the family dog, which described as Labrador retriever, was also uninjured and waiting with the family for help.

The AP reports the family had kayaked before but was making their first trip through the Escalante River and may not have known about the obstacles.