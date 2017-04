Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We don't know exactly how National Hug a News Person Day started or why. But it doesn't really matter, does it?

We set out today to hug, and be hugged, by news people. We didn't just limit hugs to news people. We reached out to the police, the mayor of Denver, (who was out of town, sorry, no hug), even our competition, channels 4, 7 and 9.

You'll be surprised who and who did not, give us a hug.

Enjoy the video.