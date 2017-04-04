Big Thompson Canyon residents “feel trapped” by road closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND, Colo. -- A stretch of Highway 34 in the Big Thompson Canyon will be closed again next winter.

CDOT hosted an informal meeting with residents of the canyon on Tuesday night at the Big Thompson Canyon Association building.

Residents say the closure this winter has caused big problems. As the only way through the canyon is with pilot cars escorting residents with a permit through the closure from 6-8:30 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.

“My kids haven’t seen him in the last several months,” Sarah Seipp’s said while holding her two young children. “It’s been really hard,” her husband Michael Seipp, a resident of Big Thompson Canyon, agreed.

“I’m retired and I couldn’t go and work part time plowing snow because of the closure of the road,” resident James Baranovic said.

Many residents at the meeting signed petitions that ask for CDOT not to close Highway 34 next winter. They say the closure makes them feel trapped.

“He works night shift,” Sarah Seipp said. “So his option is to drive 60 extra miles down another canyon in the middle of the night, which is a safety hazard.”

“I saw the light at the end of the tunnel,” Michael Seipp said. “Memorial day they’re going to be opening it. Great. But by the way, they’re going to close it again next winter. I don’t know if I can do this again. I have a great job, I don’t want to lose my job.”

For CDOT, it’s a project that has to happen.

“We’re doing design, planning and constructing all at the same time,” CDOT regional director Johnny Olson said.

The floods in 2013 destroyed much of the roadway in the canyon. CDOT says closing Highway 34 again next winter isn’t ideal, but should help finish the entire project much faster.

“No matter what construction project you are on, you’re always going to have pain points,” Olson said. “Everybody has different pain points. So the point is how do we articulate what we’re doing but also how do we get back from the residents what can make it a little less painful for them and that is going to take some time.”

Olson added that the point of Tuesday night’s meeting was to get feedback from the local residents.

But for those locals, there is another winter in the future that won’t be easy.

“There’s winners and losers and it’s just sad that everybody here is a loser all winter,” Baranovic said.

“It feels like it’s never ending,” Seipp said. “What this does to a family is hard.”

CDOT says that the current closure of the canyon will end the Thursday before Memorial Day. The closure for next winter will start in mid-October.