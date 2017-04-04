× Avoid a ticket as street sweeping begins Tuesday in Denver

DENVER — Denver’s residential street sweeping season begins Tuesday, April 4. Denver Public Works is reminding residents to remember to move their vehicles on their street sweeping day, so crews can sweep all the way to the curb line and provide the best service possible! Denver’s street sweeping program removes dirt and debris off the streets, so it stays out of our air and water.

Residents are urged to follow the red and white signs posted on the block for street sweeping parking restrictions to avoid getting a ticket. Even if it appears a sweeper has cleaned the street, it’s still important to not park during the restricted times posted, as the sweeper may need to return to the area to make another pass.

Helpful ways to remember street sweeping day :

Denver residents can sign up for reminders through Pocketgov, the City’s mobile web application. After creating a simple user profile, residents can receive both email and text notifications.

Call 311 to request “no parking” sticker reminders for a calendar.

Last year, Denver Public Works Street Maintenance crews swept 143,112 lane miles and collected 62,848 cubic yards of dirt and debris.