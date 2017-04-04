2nd suspect arrested more than 1 year after deputy hurt in ‘one in a billion’ shooting

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A second suspect was under arrest Tuesday night more than a year after a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy was hurt while trying to stop an attempted robbery.

The shooting that injured Deputy Jose Marquez was called “one in a billion” because one of Marquez’s bullets traveled straight down the barrel of the suspect’s gun, jamming it.

Prince Jalil White, 18, was just arrested and faces charges in the shooting of Deputy Jose Marquez. You can read the arrest affidavit here.

Marquez was off-duty when he was involved in a confrontation in the parking lot at an apartment complex in Aurora on January 26, 2016. He was shot three times.

Another suspect was found and arrested shortly after it happened. That teenager, 17-year-old Jahlil Meshesha, was sentenced to 20 years in December 2016.

Marquez was shot three times recovered from his injuries.