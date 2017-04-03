Watch live: April the giraffe still not in labor despite signs birth is near

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to have normal progression to giving birth despite signs indicating she was near labor, zookeepers with Animal Adventure Park said Monday.

No discomfort is evident and the giraffe is not in distress, zoo officials said.

On Sunday night, officials said the giraffe is not overdue and there are no concerns that she has yet to give birth.

Several people who have been following the live-stream of the giraffe since it started Feb. 23 have asked if the can be induced.

“No, I cannot induce her, nor should we want to (those are human constructs which don’t apply to large wild animals and only endanger the life of April and her calf),” officials wrote.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.