Storm system to bring more rain, snow to Colorado through Tuesday

DENVER – We have another storm system making its way into Colorado Monday night through Tuesday. This is the last storm in a series of four that have impacted Colorado.

After seeing a dry period from January through most of March, Colorado’s weather pattern has changed over the past couple weeks bringing better chances of moisture to Denver. This round of active weather will move in late tonight through Tuesday.

Rain and snow will begin creeping into the far southwest corner of Colorado this afternoon and make its way northeast through the evening. Southern Colorado will see moisture earlier than Denver tonight. There should be no problems with your evening commute in the Denver metro area tonight with only a 20 percent chance for isolated rain showers.

Tuesday morning commuters, potential impact between Denver and Colorado Springs. Wet, snowy, slushy and windy drive. pic.twitter.com/EevMxVS6ux — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) April 3, 2017

Later tonight, mixed showers will begin to move into Denver. This system, like the last ones, will all depend on temperature. If our low temperature tomorrow morning dips below 32 degrees we will see mixed showers turn to snow. Rain, snow, and mixed showers will continue across the state on Tuesday before clearing out overnight.

The track of this storm is too far south to bring any large accumulations to Denver. The best chances for accumulating snow will stay above 6,000 feet. If you live south of Denver along the Palmer Divide or in the foothills you will have a chance to see anywhere from 2 to 8 inches. Here in Denver, we could see anything from no accumulation to an inch of wet slushy snow on the cooler surfaces. If you live on the south or west side of town your chances of seeing snow will be better.

Northeast Colorado will only see a few rain and mixed showers with this storm. No accumulation is expected north and east of Denver.

The Tuesday morning commute could be challenging for those of you traveling along the Palmer Divide or west into the mountains. By Tuesday evening, showers become more isolated and lighter. Conditions will be dry by early Wednesday morning.