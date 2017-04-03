× Rockies win season opener, 7-5

The Colorado Rockies opened their 2017 season in style, victorious 7-5 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mark Reynolds got things started with a 2-run home run in the 2nd, finishing the day with 3 RBI.

Starting pitcher Jon Gray lasted only 4 innings, as the Brewers took advantage of a disastrous 5th inning. Allowing 6 hits, the Brewers battled back to take the lead 5-4. Gray finished with 7 strikeouts.

The Rockies would recover in the 7th, loading the bases and then counting on the unplanned hospitality of the Brewers, first bobbling a double play that would have gotten them out of the inning. That would be followed by a throwing error allowing the go ahead run to score, and suddenly Rockies were back in command, 7-5.

The main offseason mission was to revamp the bullpen and that would be tested in the first game. Relievers Mike Dunn and Adam Ottavino did their jobs in the 7th and 8th innings. Closer Gregg Holland would finish it in the 9th with a 5-4-3 double play to end the game.

This season marks the 25th anniversary of the franchise. The Rockies are 14-11 in Opening Day games.

Game 2 of the season is Tuesday, 5:40 pm in Milwaukee. Starting pitcher Tyler Anderson will face Zach Davies.

