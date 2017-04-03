Person found dead inside burned building in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. – Firefighters responding to a structure fire in Longmont on Monday night found a dead body inside, firefighters said.

Longmont fire responded to the fire in the 000 hundred block of South Main Street around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, firefighters said. Firefighters had the fire out within 30 minutes.

After the fire was out, officials found a dead body inside the building.

Police and fire personnel will investigate the fire throughout the night.

Main Street (Hwy 287) will be closed between 1st Avenue and Boston Avenue while officials investigate. Firefighters estimate that Main Street will be open before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials did not have any additional information on the case.