Nick Stone named Hero of the Month as part of FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve

DENVER -- The FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve have selected Petty Officer 2nd Class Nick Stone as the April Hero of the Month. He’s stationed at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora.

Stone was nominated by his mother, Jamie, who’s a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines.

Stone suffers from neurologic condition called channelopathy, a condition that includes stroke-like symptoms.

He was chosen for not only what he does by serving our country, but also for what he does for the community.

Stone also spends more than 10 hours a week mentoring young Marines and At-Risk-Youth.

He was given an award and a $250 Visa gift card, which he says will be used in part, to take his mother to dinner at Elway’s steak house.