NHL won’t participate in 2018 Winter Olympics

NEW YORK — Officials with the National Hockey League announced Monday that they’re done trying to work with the International Olympics Committee to let players participate in the 2018 Winter Games.

The NHL released a statement about the controversial issue on Monday.

“…while the overwhelming majority of our Clubs are adamantly opposed to disrupting the 2017-18 NHL season for purposes of accommodating Olympic participation by some NHL players, we were open to hearing from any of the other parties who might have an interest in the issue (e.g., the IOC, the IIHF, the NHLPA),” officials stated.

“A number of months have now passed and no meaningful dialogue has materialized,” the statement continues. “Instead, the IOC has now expressed the position that the NHL’s participation in Beijing in 2022 is conditioned on our participation in South Korea in 2018.”

The statement goes on to say that the NHL will finalize the 2017-18 regular season schedule without any break to accommodate the Olympics.

“We now consider the matter officially closed,” the statement ends.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says that the owners have been against the 17-day break in the schedule in February because it’s a time that the NFL season has ended and MLB has yet to begin.

The NHL claims a survey found that in the United States, 73 percent said they were not in favor of the break. In Canada, it was 53 percent against the break.

Another reason for concern is player injury.

In the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, 4 players suffered season-ending injuries while playing in the Olympics.

But some players may decide to play in the Olympics anyway. ESPN reports that the players are “almost unanimously in favor of the NHL continuing its Olympic participation, and this decision will no doubt be greeted negatively by the players.”

ESPN reports that some players, such as Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, said they would play in the Olympics regardless of what the league decided.

An ESPN source says teams are not allowed to address whether individual players are going at this time.