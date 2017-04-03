New study debunks commonly held belief on black bears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- As man moves farther into the wild to escape the city, bear has less space to escape man.

Over the years conventional beliefs have emerged when it comes to bumping into a bruin. Some are wrong, according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife recent study, Black Bear Use of Urban Environments.

The six year long research and study was conducted in Durango by wildlife biologists. The results shattered some commonly held beliefs. One, seeing more bears mean their population is up.

Not true, says Lauren Truitt, CPW statewide public information officer, "An important part of the recent research is demonstrating that bear/human interaction really stem from a lot of human behavior."

In other words, not more bears but more people.

Another myth, once bears eat garbage, they don't turn back to berries, "They are opportunistic. They will go after human trash especially if it's close by and it's convenient."

In addition, with warmer weather lasting longer, hibernation is shorter, meaning more face to face encounters with your smarter than the average bear Colorado bruin.

Oh, and by the way, bears do love pic-a-nic baskets.