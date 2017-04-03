Least snowiest March recorded in Denver with just a trace

DENVER — March tied 2012 and 1995 for the least snowiest on record with just a trace of total snowfall at Denver International Airport. Records go back to 1882.

March, which historically is the snowiest month of the year in Denver, also ended as the third-warmest on record, which go back to 1873.

The average daily high was 64 and the low was 32. That’s roughly 7.5 degrees above normal each day.

