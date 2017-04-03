Man wanted for exposing himself on same trail where teen was attacked 

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says two people reported a man exposing himself on the High Line Canal Trail over the weekend — in the same area where a teen girl was attacked just last week.

Investigators say the indecent exposure incidents occurred a little after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Both incidents appear to involve the same suspect, investigators said. It’s not clear whether it’s the same man who attacked the teen girl on Monday, March 27, but investigators said the descriptions are similar.

The girl was jogging along the trail when she was attacked from behind and tackled to the ground. She was able to fight him off and he ran.

The indecent exposure incidents and the attack all occurred near East Iliff Avenue.

The suspect in the indecent exposure cases is described as a white man with brown hair. He’s about 5-foot-8 and weighs around 130 pounds. Witnesses said he looked 18 to 20 years old.

Anyone with information about these crimes or the suspect is asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at 303.795.4711, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867), or the Arapahoe County tip line at 720.874.8477.

Back in August, there were two attacks on the High Line Canal Trail in one week.

The suspect in those cases, Demaricus D. Bookhart, 25, has been charged with robbery, second-degree assault, third-degree assault and failure to register as a sex offender.