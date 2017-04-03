Man killed in shooting near 28th and Arapahoe; shooter at large

DENVER — A man was shot and killed in the 2800 block of Arapahoe Street in Denver Monday. That’s a couple blocks southwest of Curtis Park.

The shooting was first reported at about 2:45 p.m.

The Denver Police Department confirmed the shooting was fatal at about 3:30 p.m.

UPDATE: This is now being investigated as a homicide. 1 adult male victim. Suspect at-large, no further info.https://t.co/Ww3WRTwYRI — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 3, 2017

Police say the shooter is not in custody.

Police did not release any information about what led up to the shooting or whether the victim and the shooter knew each other.

