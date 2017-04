DENVER — A man who was shot and later died over the weekend was identified on Monday.

Henry Wagner, 56, was shot about 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Olive Street near East Sixth Avenue and Quebec Street.

He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Police have not released any suspect information or have said if they are actively searching for the shooter.