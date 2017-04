DENVER — A 42-year-old man choked to death at Voodoo Doughnut in Denver on Sunday morning.

On Monday, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the man as Travis Malouff. He died from asphyxia because of an obstruction in his airway.

First responders were called to the popular doughnut shop in the 1500 block of East Colfax Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Denver Police Department said.

People tried to help the man when they realized he was choking but he couldn’t be saved.