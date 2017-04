Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Oates, half of the very successful musical duo Hall & Oates. He is releasing his much anticipated memoir, Change of Seasons.

He'll be at the Tattered Cover on Colfax for a meet and greet tonight at 6pm.

Event tickets are $29.99 (plus tax and ticket fee), and include a pre-signed copy of Change of Seasons, a place in the meet & greet line for up to two people, and a photo opportunity with John Oates.