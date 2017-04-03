Frontier Files For IPO

Frontier Airlines is going public with an initial public offering.

It will be the first airline to go public in three years.

According to Bloomberg News, the stock sale is expected to happen sometime in the second quarter, but no exact date has been released.

Frontier reported a net income of $200 million last year. That’s up over 40% since 2014. It also reported over $1.7 billion in operating revenue in 2016. More than $725 million came from baggage and other fees.

Frontier is also working on decreasing it’s reliance on Denver International Airport.

According to the Denver Post, in December 2013, more than 90% of Frontier flights started or ended in Denver. In 2016, that had fallen to about 45%.

Frontier is owned by the private-equity firm Indigo Partners.