Divorced couple reunites every year to take family photo for their son

A divorce can often be a hard, emotional time for the children involved. However, one couple has gone viral for doing things a bit differently.

Adam Dyson and Victoria Baldwin knew they had to make things easier for their son, now 4-year-old Bruce, they did this by continuing to take family photos every year.

In a now viral Facebook post on the Love What Matters page, Baldwin included two photos from when they were married and two photos from when they were divorced.

“We are not in love, we don’t always agree, we’re not best friends, sometimes we don’t even like one another,” Baldwin wrote. “But you know what we are? We are forever connected because of our beautiful, smart, kind, compassionate, funny son.”

“Adam and I are not perfect co-parents, but we made a deal when we got divorced, to put our son first and to value the richness that we each bring to his life, for different reasons,” Baldwin added.

“So yes, we still have a family portrait taken, and I still pay good money to have the images printed, framed, and placed in our son’s bedroom; he may not grow up with parents who live in the same house.”

Even the photo takes some planning now that Dyson lives in South Carolina while Baldwin lives in Alaska, according to People.

Baldwin told CBS News that they plan to continue the tradition even after they each find new partners.

“We both agree we’ll continue it,” Baldwin said. “We think a step-parent or longterm partner would be welcomed and would be an addition to Bruce’s life. I have ended potential relationships because they questioned intentions or the quality of Adam and my relationship.”

“We aren’t romantic, but we respect one another. I won’t be with someone who wouldn’t accept that.”