Daybreak Delights: Chocolate Waffles with Caramel Sauce

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services Presents shows us how to make Chocolate Waffles with Caramel Sauce.

What you Need:

2 Cups all-purpose flour

1/2 Cup dutch Cocoa Powder

1/4 Cup (packed) Dark Brown Sugar

2 teaspoons Baking Powder

1 teaspoon Baking Soda

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

1 teaspoon ground Cinnamon

3 large eggs, beaten

2 Cups Buttermilk

1/2 Cup Vegetable Oil

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

6 ounces chocolate bar finely chopped

What to Do:

Heat a waffles maker

In a large bowl, mix together dry ingredients

Mix together liquid ingredients, and slowly add them to the dry ingredients

Add in the chopped chocolate last

Spoon the batter into the hot waffle iron, about 1/4 cup per quadrant and cook until firm

Drizzle with Caramel Sauce, and Sautéed Apples

Enjoy!