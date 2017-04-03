Crash closes all lanes of westbound I-70 near Genesee

GENESEE, Colo. — A crash closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Monday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Two vehicles and a semitruck were involved in the crash at mile marker 256 east of the Genesee exit that resulted in a fuel spill. There is no word if there were any injuries.

Traffic quickly built up in the area and CDOT said to expect an extended closure. Eastbound traffic was also slowed because one lane of traffic was blocked for emergency vehicles.

Several westbound drivers were turning around through the median to travel east to avoid the crash scene.

CDOT did not give an estimate of when the interstate would reopen. Alternate routes being used are U.S. 40 and U.S. 6 through Clear Creek Canyon.